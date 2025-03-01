Tinubu Tells Super Bowl Winner, Morotoluwa Ojomo To Develop Nigerian Youths

Recall that Morotoluwa Ojomo, despite being known across the world as a Nigerian-born American footballer, proudly displayed the Nigerian flag after helping his team, Philadelphia Eagles win the 2025 Super Bowl in the United States.

In a warm meeting held at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu commended Ojomo’s tenacity and dedication, highlighting not only his athletic accomplishments but also the potential impact he could have on the youth in Nigeria.

“With the kind of focus that you have, you can mentor many youths here and develop them,” the president told Ojomo, indicating his administration’s eagerness to engage with diaspora talents in a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing human capital development, particularly within the realm of sports.

Ojomo, who plays as a defensive tackle, recently celebrated his first Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX.

This thrilling championship clash took place on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, where the Eagles showcased their dominance by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs with an impressive score of 40-22.

Ojomo’s contributions on the field were pivotal to the Eagles’ defensive strategy throughout the game. He recorded two key tackles, including one critical tackle for a loss, which significantly neutralised the Chiefs’ offensive threats and secured the team’s triumphant win.