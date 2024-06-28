Tobi Amusan Happy To Come From Illness To Win Gold In African Championships

Nigerian hurdler, Tobi Amusan, is relieved that she was able to gather enough strength to compete in the 4x100m at the African Championships in Cameroon.

Recall that Tobi Amusan started the Championship with an illness immediately after she arrived in Cameroon. Due to the illness, she couldn’t participate in the 100m hurdles which she was supposed to defend.

In her absence, Liberia athlete, Ebony Morrison emerged winner of the category.

Fortunately for Tobi Amusan and Nigeria, she was able to bounce back to compete in the 4×100-meter race.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old world record holder, won the 4x100m gold for the third time in a row as she prepares to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Olympics.

After the African Championships, Tobi Amusan said she was glad to be able to compete in the category and emerged victorious against all odds.

“You just have to stay humble. The sport is already humbling and for every time I completed this year, I never took anyone for granted,” Amusan said according to Making of Champions.

“So, I had to step in for the team, brace and do my thing for the country and I’m just glad that I was able to have that little strength in me to push through to the finish line. And you are healthy, last year wasn’t and I just wish I could compete here and there.”