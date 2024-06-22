Tobi Amusan Falls Sick One Month To 2024 Olympics

Nigeria’s dream of winning gold in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, is under threat as Tobi Amusan reportedly fell sick earlier this week.

Tobi Amusan is Nigeria’s best bet of winning gold in the 100-meter hurdles event at the Paris Olympics due to her unstoppable form in the last two years.

She has won virtually everything in her sport, both internationally and locally, but she has not been able to win the Olympics so far in her career.

Earlier this month, Tobi Amusan contested in the national women’s 100m hurdles trials in Benin City and ended the competition with her fourth national title.

She ran 12.78s to beat Adaobi Tabugbo (13.33s), and Faith Osamuyi (13.36s) to win the national title.

The 27-year-old Ogun-state-born athlete was expected to take that form to the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Cameroon. Unfortunately, she didn’t show up for her event on Friday, June 21, even though she was already in Cameroon for it.

Since then, there have been speculations that she is ill, but the nature of the illness was not revealed, and there was no official confirmation from her team.

However, various sources, including the Daily Post, confirmed earlier today that Tobi Amusan has pulled out of the competition due to an illness.

Since the competition started on Friday, Nigerian athletes have recorded two gold medals, and Nigeria’s Tabugo has booked herself a place in the final.

Note that the 2024 Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and end on August 11.

