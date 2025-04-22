Seven Nigerian Athletes Who Are Qualified For 2025 World Athletics Championships

Seven Nigerian athletes have secured their spots in eight events at the forthcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships is set to take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. It promises to be a remarkable showcase of athletic skill as these athletes aim to bring home Nigeria’s first medal since Tobi Amusan’s historic gold in Oregon in 2022.

Nigeria’s elite athletes will join over 2,000 competitors from around 200 countries for this year’s edition of the tournament. This year marks the 20th version of the Championships and it is the second time Tokyo is hosting it, the first being in 1991.

The qualification process, which began last year, has already seen the global athletic community welcome 1,062 qualified athletes. For Nigeria, the path to Tokyo has been defined by remarkable performances, with many athletes achieving automatic qualification in various events.

Below are the Nigerian athletes who have qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships

1. Tobi Amusan:

World record holder Tobi Amusan is set to compete in the women’s 100-metre hurdles, where she aims to regain her title from reigning champion Danielle Williams.

Amusan made history by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships during the 2022 event in Oregon.

Her recent qualification on August 7, 2024, during the Paris Olympics, when she clocked an outstanding 12.49 seconds—well below the automatic standard of 12.73 seconds—demonstrates her formidable talent and positions her as a top medal contender in 2025.

2. Favour Ofili

Favour Ofili has solidified her place in the women’s 200 metres, achieving qualification on August 5, 2024, during the Paris Olympics with an impressive time of 22.05 seconds, comfortably surpassing the 22.57 seconds standard.

As a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, she has shown significant progress and determination, especially after facing challenges with her early Olympic entry. Her consistent performances make her a strong competitor for medals in Tokyo.

3. Ezekiel Nathaniel

Ezekiel Nathaniel qualified for the 400-metre hurdles alongside Ofili, achieving a time of 48.38 seconds, which exceeded the qualification standard of 48.50 seconds.

His strong performances have positioned him as a noteworthy athlete to watch, highlighting Nigeria’s strength in this event.

4. Samuel Ogazi

In the men’s 400 metres, Samuel Ogazi earned his qualification at the Paris Olympics with an impressive 44.41 seconds, well ahead of the 44.85 seconds standard.

Ogazi’s outstanding performance reinforces his reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading sprinters and is key to the country’s ambitions in this discipline.

5. Ella Onojuvwevwo

Ella Onojuvwevwo qualified for the women’s 400 metres a day after Ogazi, finishing with a notable time of 50.59 seconds, just ahead of the 50.75 seconds entry standard.

Her continued consistency strengthens Nigeria’s representation in the 400 metres, promising a compelling performance in Tokyo.

6. Tima Godbless

Twenty-year-old Tima Godbless made a crucial entry into the 200 metres by qualifying at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 18, clocking a time of 22.55 seconds, slightly above the automatic qualifying standard of 22.57 seconds.

This achievement marks her emergence as a significant competitor for Nigeria, and she is set to make an impact as the Championships approach.

7. Kayinsola Ajayi

Kayinsola Ajayi secured her qualification for the women’s 100 metres just a day after Godbless, recording an impressive time of 9.96 seconds. This qualification further highlights the depth of talent within Nigeria’s sprinting squad.