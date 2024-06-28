‘You Don’t Have Respect, The Governor Who Appointed You Works For Me’ – Mr Macaroni Blasts SSA To Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, has slammed Wale Ajetunmobi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo after Wale reacted to the photo of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that despite Macaroni’s childish behaviour, Governor Sanwo-Olu has always treated him as his son.

According to Wale, Sanwo-Olu will not treat Macaroni like an outcast despite his opposition to his administration.

He wrote, “This is the way Gov. Sanwo-Olu has been treating Debo Macaroni despite his childish behaviour. Sanwo-Olu will say, ‘he is my son.’ That Macaroni is opposed to his government doesn’t mean the Governor would treat him like an outcast. Humanity before politics.”

Responding to Wale, Macaroni stated that Sanwo-Olu ran for office and swore an oath to protect the people of the state. Hence, he is not doing him or any Lagosian favour.

He wrote, “You are the Childish Ignoramus sir. And you don’t have respect. The Governor who appointed you as SSA works for me!!! He ran for office and swore an oath to serve the people of Lagos. He is not doing me or any other Lagosian a favor.”