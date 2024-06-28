Kogi: Protesters Clash At INEC Headquarters Over BVAS Transparency

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, raising tensions over the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the recent Kogi State governorship election.

A group of protesters praised INEC for conducting the Kogi State governorship election with professional competence and integrity, reflecting the electorate’s choice.

They dismissed the allegations about BVAS as baseless and urged INEC not to be distracted by false propaganda and political division.

“We stand here today in solidarity with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which has become the target of unjust and malicious propaganda by politicians who refuse to accept defeat.

“INEC conducted the Kogi State governorship election with professional competence, ensuring the election accurately reflected the choice and wishes of the Kogi State electorate.

“All supporters of democracy in this country recognize that the November 11th, 2023, governorship election in Kogi State was conducted by INEC with professional integrity.

“The baseless noise about BVAS is rooted in allegations without concrete proof or evidence. We commend INEC for a job well done and urge the Commission not to be swayed by political merchants of fake news and division,” said one group of protesters.

Similarly, ETAC spokesperson, Johnson Kolawole Michael, praised INEC for conducting the Kogi State governorship election professionally and accurately reflecting the electorate’s choice.

He condemned unfounded allegations about BVAS by losing politicians attempting to discredit the election and urged INEC to stay focused on its mandate.

Michael emphasized that the election was free, fair, and credible and called on the losers to accept the results and congratulate the winner instead of causing chaos.

The spokesperson for ETAC, stated: “INEC conducted the governorship election in Kogi State professionally and competently, reflecting the choice and wishes of the electorate. The unnecessary noise about BVAS is based on unfounded allegations with no concrete proof or evidence. We condemn the activities of disgruntled politicians sponsoring atrocious propaganda against INEC and urge the Commission to stay focused on its mandate.

“The politicians who are crying foul are the ones who failed to win the election. They are trying to discredit the election because they were defeated. We urge INEC to ignore their antics and continue to do its job with professionalism and integrity.

“The election in Kogi State was free, fair, and credible. The winner of the election was declared by INEC in accordance with the law. We urge the losers to accept the outcome of the election and congratulate the winner, rather than trying to discredit the election and cause chaos in the state.”

The protest and counter-protest underscore the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of BVAS in Nigerian elections, with civil society organizations calling for increased transparency and accountability in the electoral process.