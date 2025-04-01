Homecoming Rally: Kogi Commissioner Speaks On Security Operatives Arresting Natasha

Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has said that only security operatives will determine whether suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will be arrested for violating the ban on public gatherings.

Naija News recalls that Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, on Monday, banned all public gatherings, claiming that intelligence gathered showed some persons planned to cause violence.

However, Natasha ignored the Governor’s directives, insisting she was going to the State to celebrate Eid Fitr with her constituents.

The police, in a statement, warned her to cancel the planned gathering, threatening to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who disturbs peace and order in the state.

The police said, “In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State.”

Natasha held the homecoming rally as a crowd of supporters stormed the event.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, on Tuesday night, Fanwo said the security operatives might question Natasha about her incitements.

He said, “There was a directive from the state governor and the security agencies were told to execute the directive.

“If someone has violated it, the security agencies do not need the governor again to give them another directive; they know what to do.

“Only the security agencies will be able to answer that (whether to arrest the senator or not); they know how they go about their operations. I am not a police officer but I am very sure that she should be asked a lot of questions about her incitements.”