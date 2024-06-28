How Nigeria Bounced Back From Economic Hardship During Babangida Era – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the country needs the collaborative efforts of Nigerians to move forward.

He opined that the economic situation in Nigeria would also be overcome by the grace of God.

Jonathan stated that during General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s administration, Nigerians also suffered severe hardship, but they were able to bounce back because of God’s presence.

He shared his thoughts at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall Yenagoa on Friday while declaring open the “2024 Annual Law Week” of the Yenagoa Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, with the theme: “The Legal Profession in a time of socio-economic uncertainty.”

The former nation’s leader described the theme as not only apt but well chosen in view of the present economic hardships in the country.

Jonathan, who was represented by the Paramount Ruler of Abureni Clan, HRM Collins Daniel, said, ”Between 1984-1987 there were also economic challenges in Nigeria under the General Ibrahim Badamasi Babagida’s administration, which led the Federal Government to introduce an economic recovery programme called the Structural Adjustment Programme, codenamed SAP.

“The country experienced scarcity of essential commodities, and the citizens suffered severe hardship. God was with us, and the country bounced back.

“Between 2016-2019 the whole world went through another economic recession. Nigeria also had her own share of the hardship, but we were fortunate we were able to get out of the recession in a few years.

“I believe the present socio-economic uncertainty which had sent shivers to all nooks and crannies of society would also be overcome by the grace of God. The Federal Government is doing its best to salvage the situation.”