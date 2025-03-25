Tinubu, Atiku Congratulate Jonathan On Winning Sunhak Peace Prize

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his selection as the recipient of the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu lauded Jonathan’s dedication to peace, democracy, and national unity, calling the award a well-deserved recognition of his lifelong efforts in fostering harmony across Africa and beyond.

This was contained in a statement, on Tuesday, released by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Dr. Jonathan’s unwavering commitment to peace and democracy has earned him global admiration. His historic acceptance of the 2015 presidential election results and the peaceful transfer of power remain a shining example of statesmanship that strengthened Nigeria’s democratic foundation,” the President said.

The Sunhak Peace Prize, awarded by the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee, recognizes individuals and organizations making significant contributions to world peace and human development.

“By honouring Jonathan, the committee acknowledges his work in mediation, conflict resolution, and democratic advocacy across the African continent,” he added.

Tinubu also expressed gratitude to the committee for highlighting the efforts of global leaders striving to build a better world.

Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in his congratulatory message, said Jonathan being first African leader to receive the award was a well deserved honour.

“Congratulations to former president Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on being awarded the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize and, importantly, the first African leader to receive this honour. Well deserved,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.