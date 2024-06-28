Full List: NEMA Identifies 19 Jigawa LGAs At Risk Of Heavy Flood

A total of 19 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Jigawa state have been marked to possibly experience high and moderate floods in this raining season.

Naija News reports that the situation report was issued on Thursday by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Director-General of NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, made this announcement during the 2024 Downscaling and Sensitization of Flood Early Warning Strategies for Early Actions in Dutse.

The information, she said, is based on the Nigeria Hydrological Agency’s (NIHSA) 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

Dr Nura Abdullahi, the Coordinator of NEMA Kano Territorial Office, represented Umar during the event and provided a list of the affected LGAs, which include Kaugama, Hadejia, Auyo, Ringim, Taura, Miga, Jahun, Guri, Kirikasamma, Malammadori, Gumel, Gwaram, Dutse, Birniwa, Kiyawa, Kafinhausa, Suletankarkar, Babura, and Maigatari.

“These LGAs are already listed in the earlier NEMA communication to the government of Jigawa.

“Accordingly, I call for support in this initiative of downscaling flood early warning and risk mitigation to the grassroots,” Umar said.

She emphasized that the effective management of disaster risk in modern times relies on the involvement of the entire community.

“As we always emphasise, disaster management is everybody’s business; therefore, we must work together to safeguard communities at risk, protect critical infrastructure, and support uninterrupted socio-economic activities in Jigawa State,” she added.

Umar expressed optimism that the action will significantly mitigate the effects of the yearly floods and protect the economic well-being of the residents of the state. She also emphasized that this initiative will contribute to the advancement of socio-economic growth and development, aligning with the government’s agenda for progress.

Governor Umar Namadi, through his deputy Mr Aminu Usman, stated that the state government has already implemented preventive measures to minimize flood impacts throughout the region. He reiterated the administration’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s populace.

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Aliyu Mairiga, highlighted the pressing need for efficient and proactive strategies to reduce risks and strengthen resilience, as demonstrated by the recent event.

“In the past, we’ve witnessed the devastating impacts of floods on our communities, infrastructure, and economy. The flood of 2022 is still fresh in our memories.

“NEMA’s implementation of the redefined 2024 early warning strategies is tailored to the needs and vulnerabilities of our state.

“We recognise the privilege to have been picked from a larger group as the starting point of this sensitization,” Mairiga said.