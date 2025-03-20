Cause Of Abuja’s Explosion Revealed As Victims Fill National Hospital, Asokoro Hospital

Victims of the gas explosion that occurred on Karu Bridge in Abuja on Wednesday night are currently being treated at the National Hospital and Asokoro Hospital.

The blast, which occurred around 7:14 pm, involved a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck and several vehicles, leaving many feared dead and multiple vehicles trapped in the aftermath.

Naija News had earlier reported that the explosion caused significant destruction, with emergency services working quickly to rescue victims and manage the situation.

The explosion was triggered when the driver of the CNG truck reportedly lost control of the bridge, colliding with other vehicles and setting off the devastating blast.

The Head of the Forecasting Response and Mitigation Division at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Mark Nyam, confirmed the accident’s details in a statement released on Wednesday, stating that the incident occurred when the CNG truck veered out of control and struck other vehicles on the bridge.

“The driver of the CNG truck lost control, which resulted in the explosion. Our teams, along with the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, and NEMA, are on the ground to rescue those affected,” Nyam explained.

Some of the injured victims were immediately taken to the State House Clinic for treatment, while others were rushed to National and Asokoro Hospitals for more intensive care.

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNG) issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident and promising a thorough investigation to determine its cause.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“While initial reports suggest the involvement of a Bi-Fueled Petrol Tanker, we urge the public to await the outcome of a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the statement read

The PCNG Initiative further mentioned that preliminary reports indicated a possible brake system failure leading to the explosion of the petrol storage tank, but they cautioned against speculation until all facts were confirmed.

The initiative reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety standards in the use of CNG as a cleaner energy alternative.

The PCNG also commended the swift response of emergency responders. “We commend the swift response of FEMA, the Nigeria Police Force, and NEMA, who are working tirelessly to rescue victims and manage the situation,” the statement concluded.