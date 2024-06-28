Chelsea Legend, Chris Sutton Predicts All Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Games

Former Chelsea star and English football pundit, Chris Sutton, has made his predictions for all the round of 16 games in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Note that the round of 16 in Euro 2024 will start on Saturday, June 29, with Switzerland vs Italy clash at 5 p.m., and then the Germany vs Denmark encounter at 8 p.m. on the said date.

While making his predictions on BBC, Chris Sutton wrote that Switzerland will not have a chance against the reigning champions of the European Championship, Italy.

For the game between the hosts, Germany and Denmark, the 51-year-old former Chelsea striker said he is backing the German Machine to scale through.

“I am going to go to Italy. They are the holders, and they found a way to get the result they needed against Croatia in their last match in Group B”, he said.

“I just have a feeling Italy will do the same here, and find a way to win, although it is going to be very close.”

On the Germany Vs Denmark clash, he added: “I am still backing the hosts to get through this one, though, because they have got enough attacking firepower to get past the Danes’ defence.”

On another Euro 2024 round of 16 game, Chris Sutton predicted that France who struggled to qualify from their group would knock out Belgium.

On the game between Spain and the surprised team of the Euro 2024, Georgia, Sutton argued that the fairytale run of Georgians will end against the Spanish team.

Below is Chris Sutton’s Euro 2024 round of 16 predictions in full:

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland v Italy

0-1

Germany v Denmark

2-0

Sunday, June 30

England v Slovakia

2-0

Spain v Georgia

3-1

Monday, July 1

France v Belgium

1-0

Portugal v Slovenia

3-0

Tuesday, July 2

Romania v Netherlands

1-3

Austria v Turkey

3-1