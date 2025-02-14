Premier League Matchday 25 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Sutton’s Predictions

The 2024-2025 English Premier League matchday 25 will take center stage across England from 9 p.m. tonight, February 14.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his predictions for the upcoming Premier League matches scheduled for Friday night and throughout the weekend.

In a highly anticipated fixture, Brighton will take on Chelsea at home on Friday evening. This match promises to be an exciting encounter, as both teams have shown impressive form in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United in a crucial match that could have significant implications for both teams’ standings as they fight for top positions in the league.

Before that, on Saturday, the action continues at the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City will host Newcastle United. City, known for their attacking prowess, will look to secure a win against a resilient Newcastle side.

Below are the Premier League matchday 25 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time including Sutton’s predictions:

Friday, February 14

Brighton vs. Chelsea: 1-1

9 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Leicester City vs. Arsenal: 0-2

1:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town: 2-1

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham: 1-1

4 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: 2-1

4 p.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth: 1-3

4 p.m.

West Ham vs. Brentford: 2-1

4 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton: 1-0

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3-0

3 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: 1-2

5:30 p.m.

Note that Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, holding a comfortable seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal ahead of the matchday 25.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea round out the top four, showcasing a strong campaign as they navigate through 24 matches in the season.