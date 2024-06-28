Adeleke Govt Speaks On Demolishing Ilesa Central Mosque

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has reassured the Muslim community in Ilesa that there are no plans to demolish the Ilesa Central mosque.

He noted that the ongoing road dualization in the town would not affect the central mosque.

The governor gave the assurance during his interactive session with the people in the area.

Speaking via a statement he issued on Friday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said the Ilesa Muslim community need not fear over the issue, saying the mosque will not be affected.

The statement read, “Governor Adeleke has received the plea of the Ijesa Muslim leaders and has directed that fresh assurance be given that the mosque is not billed for demolition in the ongoing road dualisation.

“The muslim ummah should not entertain any fear as the mosque remains intact. Only the extended canopies will be affected, not the main building as earlier indicated.

“The Governor has also directed officials of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to interface with the Muslim leaders on the subject matter.”

While commending stakeholders for actively supporting the ongoing dualisation at Ilesa, the statement added that the Governor is committed to the implementation of the multi-billion naira Infrastructure upgrade with an eye on deep local content and active community engagement and collaboration.