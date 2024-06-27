EFCC Takes Fresh Legal Action Against Yahaya Bello’s Lawyers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a request with the Federal High Court in Abuja to initiate legal proceedings against the two lawyers representing the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reports that the lawyers, Abdulwahab Mohammed and Adeola Adedipe, who are both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, have been accused of professional misconduct and contempt of court.

The EFCC alleges that they made a commitment in open court to produce their client, but failed to fulfil this promise.

In an application presented by their lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro SAN, the EFCC claims that the two senior lawyers intentionally prevented Bello from appearing in court, thereby obstructing his arraignment.

The EFCC’s lead counsel specifically requested Justice Emeka Nwite to enforce Rule 31 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for legal practitioners in order to penalize the two lawyers and uphold the integrity and dignity of the court.

Pinheiro SAN has stated that the two attorneys are accused of leveraging their legal expertise and understanding of court processes to obstruct the former governor’s criminal trial.

The EFCC legal representative, who boasts 38 years of legal experience and an additional 19 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, informed Justice Nwite that he has never witnessed lawyers, as members of the judiciary, intentionally disrespecting the court in his 38-year career.

In reply, Adedipe, who chose to defend himself in the case, requested to be excused from representing the former governor in the ongoing trial.