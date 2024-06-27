Court Restrains Governor Aliyu From Sacking Sokoto Monarchs

The Sokoto State High Court, on Wednesday, issued an injunction restraining Governor Ahmed Aliyu from further actions against the dethronement of two out of fifteen traditional rulers previously sacked by the state government.

The court’s intervention addresses the contentious removals of Alhaji Buhari Dahiru Tambuwal and Alhaji Abubakar Kassim, the District Heads of Tambuwal and Kebbe, respectively.

Justice Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed presided over the case, directing the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council to revert to the status quo pending the resolution of the lawsuit brought by the two district heads.

Represented by Prof Ibrahim Abdullahi SAN, the complainants challenged their removal, which was justified by the government on grounds of insubordination and purported support of insecurity.

This legal battle coincides with Governor Aliyu’s push for legislative changes that would centralize the power to appoint and dethrone traditional rulers exclusively to his office.

The proposed amendment to the state Local Government Law has sparked significant backlash, drawing criticism from high-profile political figures and advocacy groups.

The issue has transcended state boundaries, eliciting responses from national figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Both emphasized the need to protect the integrity and autonomy of traditional institutions from gubernatorial overreach. Additionally, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) issued warnings against any moves to undermine the Sultan of Sokoto, viewing the proposed legal changes as an attempt to diminish his influence.

Amid these tensions, the Sokoto State Legislature has advanced the controversial bill to its second reading and referred it to a House Committee for further deliberation.

A public hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday, which is expected to draw substantial public and media attention.