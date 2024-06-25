Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu is currently leading a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Aso Villa Council Chamber in Abuja, marking another significant gathering to deliberate on national policies and initiatives.

This meeting follows a rigorous two-day session held last month, which resulted in the approval of approximately 20 policies and projects aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s development across various sectors.

The ongoing session is expected to build on these prior discussions with new memoranda on the agenda.

The meeting boasts the presence of key figures, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi Esan.

A majority of the ministers are also in attendance, underlining the session’s importance.

Recall that President Tinubu inaugurated the FEC on August 28, 2023, officially moving meetings from the customary Wednesdays to Mondays.

Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, previously clarified on October 16, 2023, that the council would now convene only when there are substantial memoranda to review, ensuring that each meeting is purpose-driven and results-oriented.

Idris had said, “The President has approved that the Federal Executive Council meeting will now be happening on Mondays as against the traditional Wednesdays that we are used to.

“So FEC meetings have been moved to Mondays. Of course, that does not mean that it has to happen every week. If there are no issues to discuss, it will be skipped to next week.”

However, no reason has been given why the ongoing FEC is being held on Tuesday.

