Rivers: Police Declare Ex-Militant Leader ‘General Asabuja’ Wanted

The Rivers State police command has declares a former Niger Delta militant leader, Gabriel ‘General’ Asabuja wanted.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunji Disu, while speaking on Channels TV confirmed the development.

Asabuja was seen in a viral video making some strong comments amid the local government council crisis rocking Rivers State.

The latest in the trend is the crisis over the leadership of local government councils.

Advertisement

The tenure of the chairpersons, their deputies, and councilors ended earlier in the month, prompting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to swear in a caretaker committee and action which did not go down well with supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Disu speaking on the viral video said, “That video caused a lot of panic in the state. It gives a lot of concern to everybody even out of the state. I want to assure you that we are not going to take kindly to that. We have put actions in motion. We would get him at the appropriate time. We have gotten a lot of people of his kind.

“You cannot prepare a video and start firing and threatening people not to move around and do what they are expected to do in town and expect the police will fold their hands. We are working towards it. We have invited him and he does not want to come but we will do what we want to do. We are looking out for him.”

Advertisement

“He is wanted. That is correct.”