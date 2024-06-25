Photos: Political Leaders Rally In Solidarity March For Wike Amid Rivers Crisis

Top political leaders from various wards in Obio/Akpor are currently demonstrating their support for FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, through a solidarity march.

As of this report, the demonstrators had gathered at the Rumueme Civic Center in Port Harcourt.

Leading the march were prominent figures such as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ogundu Chinda, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and former Council Chairman, George Ariolu.

The protesters are urging the Inspector General of Police to maintain a presence in the councils and to resist any form of intimidation.

The march is taking place along Ikwerre Road, creating significant traffic congestion.

This show of support for Wike comes amid ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, highlighted by the IPO community women’s protest at the Port Harcourt airport on Tuesday, which left many passengers stranded.

Meanwhile, former Council Chairmen of 21 out of the 23 Local Governments Area (LGA) in Rivers State, on Monday, defied police order and staged a protest at their various council areas.

The pro-Wike former LGA bosses protested in their local councils despite an advisory against protests issued by the Rivers State Police Command.

They waved placards with inscriptions asking the police to continue occupying the council headquarters.

See photos below:

