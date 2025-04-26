Am I Not Human? – Wike Gives Update On His Health

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumours of travelling abroad for medical treatment over his ill health.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State, while speaking on Friday at the platinum jubilee celebration of Honourable Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt, explained he had travelled overseas to attend his son’s graduation, not for medical reasons.

Wike also denied viral rumours that he collapsed, noting that he is hale and hearty.

The Minister added that he was never sick, and even if he were, he is human.

He said, “I am here. I am healthy—very, very well. Someone started spreading that I had collapsed. I was never sick. And even if I were, am I not a human being?”

“Those who wish others to fall will be the ones to fall. And when you fall, it will be final.”

Meanwhile, Wike has slammed Area Council chairmen for failing to pay the minimum wage to their council workers.

Naija News reports that Wike reacted to a mass protest by primary school teachers, area council workers, and health workers over the non-implementation of the minimum wage and other entitlements.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, during a routine inspection of some key road projects slated for commissioning in May 2025, as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second anniversary, Wike described the protest by the teachers and council workers as unfortunate.

Wike frowned over the non-payment of the entitlements of the primary school teachers who are responsible for the education of young children, despite his approval.

The minister appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to exercise patience, noting that the chairmen have been summoned to an urgent meeting.