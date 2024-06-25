Peter Obi Makes Demand As Robbers Kill Retired Army General In Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of a retired member of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere (retd.).

Naija News reports that the armed robbers attacked the General’s house located at No 1, Sanga Street, Sunshine Homes by Kabusa Junction at Lokogoma Abuja on Saturday morning.

The armed robbers killed the deceased before carting away his belongings and money.

In a statement via X, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election described the incident as a damning indictment of the government’s inability to protect its citizens.

Peter Obi demanded a comprehensive investigation into the murder case and immediate prosecution of those responsible.

He added that the gruesome murder is a wake-up call for all the citizens, and they must rise to demand a better future for the country.

He wrote, “The gruesome murders of General UH Udokwere (rtd) in his Abuja home and Joel Waksi, a fearless journalist, are a serious reminder of the failed state of our nation’s security apparatus. That these heinous crimes occurred in the seat of power, Abuja, against an Army General and, in a journalist’s case, after being declared missing for five days, is a damning indictment of this government’s inability to protect citizens.

“The fact that General Udokwere was killed in his own home, and Joel just was murdered days after being declared missing, suggests a brazen disregard for human life and a complete failure of our security apparatus. I demand a comprehensive investigation into these murders and the immediate prosecution of those responsible.

“We will not be silenced or intimidated. We will continue to demand justice, accountability, and security for all Nigerians. The killing of a retired general and a journalist in the capital city is a wake-up call to all of us. We must rise and demand a better future for our country. We must reject this culture of violence and impunity.

“We must build a Nigeria where citizens can live without fear of violence, where journalists can report the truth without fear of persecution. and where the government is accountable to the people. Rest in power, General Udokwere and Joel Waksi. Your deaths will not go unresolved nor be in vain.”

