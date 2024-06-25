CHIVIDO2024: Ooni Of Ife Attends Davido And Chioma’s Wedding – [VIDEO]

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogwuwusi, has arrived at the venue of the traditional wedding of Nigerian musician, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the highly anticipated traditional wedding of Davido and his lover, Chioma, is set to take place today at Lagos’ renowned Harbour Point Centre, marking Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Below is a video showing the moment the Ooni of Ife made a royal entrance at Davido and Chioma’s wedding venue.

Insiders have hinted that Davido’s wedding, showcasing a day of luxury and cultural significance, is expected to attract celebrities from both within Nigeria and abroad, with attendance strictly by invitation.

Over the weekend, Davido captivated social media by sharing pre-wedding photos with Chioma on his Instagram, using the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

Davido’s upcoming nuptials are happening during his court dispute with his ex-wife, Sophia Momodu, regarding their 9-year-old daughter, Imade’s, living arrangement.

It’s been mentioned that through his legal representatives, Davido has requested that the judge allow him shared custody of their daughter, who was born in 2015.

However, it seems that Davido prefers spending time with his current partner, Chioma, showing his public love for her whenever a chance arises.