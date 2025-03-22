I Helped Ooni Of Ife To The Throne, Now He Is Planning Evil Against Me – Oluwo Of Iwo Cries Out

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has accused Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi of trying to dethrone him.

He lamented that the Ooni is seeking his downfall after he played a prominent role in his emergence as Ooni of Ife.

Speaking via a statement made available to newsmen on Friday night, he stated that the link he used for Oba Ogunwusi would have been used for his elder brother, Tunji Adeyeye, who was his friend and peer at Akobo, Ibadan, but he underrated his status.

Oluwo narrated how he arranged several meetings in Ibadan after one Akin Daodu, a close ally to Oba Ogunwusi, begged for his intervention.

He said “To my surprise, the same person I helped to the throne has been planning evil against me. He orchestrated my suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas meeting against the AIG who was a star witness to what transpired. He is using a few kings in Iwoland to destabilize my territory.

“He attacked me last month in the presence of the Governor that I’m discouraging deity worshipping. He was part of those who used my former wife against me. He wants me to be removed as Oluwo by all means. Such is a dream that can never come through. No one can remove me as Oluwo. No one can kill me and no one can bring me down.

“He should keep trying. He will be the one to live to regret, his cohorts that have tried it in the past failed.”

However, Ooni of Ife denied the allegations through its Director of Media, Otunba Moses Olafare.

He said: “Oba Adeyeye has been ordained as a king from heaven, regardless of who does what. He is a king with God on his side.

“When Oluwo wanted to be the king, Ooni supported him with cash and other logistics that we can’t even mention here.

“At the last Council of Oba meeting, Ooni only jokingly told Oluwo that he should not condemn any monarch for worshipping deities but should allow anyone to practice anything that they feel is good for them.”