CHIVIDO2024: Davido’s Father, Uncle Shine In Traditional Attire For Singer’s Wedding To Chioma (Video)

Adedeji Adeleke, the wealthy father of David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was seen alongside the Afrobeats star’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State, as they geared up for the grand wedding celebrations.

The Adeleke patriarchs exuded excitement in a brief video posted on Instagram story by Davido’s cousin, B-red.

They were impeccably dressed in crisp white traditional attire, complemented by striking red agbadas and matching caps.

Their pride was evident as they posed for photos, eagerly anticipating the momentous union of their beloved son with Chioma, a celebration filled with familial pride and joy.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that the highly anticipated traditional wedding of Davido and Chioma is set to take place today at Lagos’ renowned Harbour Point Centre, marking Tuesday, June 25, 2024, as a day of luxury and cultural significance.

According to insiders, the wedding is expected to attract celebrities from both within Nigeria and abroad, with attendance strictly by invitation.

Over the weekend, Davido captivated social media by sharing pre-wedding photos with Chioma on his Instagram, using the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024.

Advertisement

See video of the Adeleke patriarch’s below: