Breaking: Passengers Stranded As Rivers Community Women Block Airport Gate, Start Cooking (Photos)

Women from the Ipo community in Rivers State on Tuesday, blocked the entrance of the Port Harcourt airport, leaving several passengers stranded.

The women, who stormed the airport as early as 7.30 in the morning, blocked the gate at the airport roundabout, waving placards, singing, wailing, and even cooking at the gate.

Some of the inscriptions seen on the placards and banners with them include ‘We Demand Our Citizens Rights’, ‘Ipo Women Peaceful Protest’, among others.

The action of the protesters has also resulted in traffic build-up on the roads close to the airport.

Naija News understands Tuesday’s protest is the second of such happening within a space of 6 months.

It took the intervention of the former Chairman of the Rivers Traditional Rulers Council, Sergeant Awuse to pacify the women during the previous protest which occurred on 27th of March this year.