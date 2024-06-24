‘You Will Fail, Sink Nigeria Unless You Reduce Ongoing Jamborees In Your Govt’ – Dele Momodu To Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has said President Bola Tinubu will fail and sink Nigeria if his administration continues to engage in ongoing insensitivity and jamborees.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate made this known in a post shared on his X handle with the caption, “A Nation in Pain,” stating that only a miracle can avert the unpleasant situation that awaits the country.

Momodu said Tinubu must drastically reduce his administration’s insensitivity and ongoing jamborees so that the country does not sink.

The veteran journalist pointed out that those surrounding Tinubu at the Presidential Villa do not tell him how badly the country has deteriorated.

Momodu said that anybody still expecting anything better from the current administration is only deceiving themselves, adding that the Lagos State template used by Tinubu will not work in Abuja.

He said, “It should be obvious to most reasonable Nigerians that the government of President Bola Tinubu is clearly headed in the wrong direction and that only a miracle can avert the cataclysmic conundrum ahead of us.

“It is the reason that I wish to put it on record that one of Tinubu’s brothers is about to register his opinion and proffer solutions that are not difficult to activate and actualize if a leader ever meant well.

“Inside the villa, the President is being hero-worshipped. Those around him are painting a picture of ‘things are getting better, only opposition people are complaining and grumbling…’ Truth is, nothing is working.

“Those who wish to remain in the good books of Tinubu can continue to delude him and themselves.

“It is not always because of desperate needs, but due to the despicable greed of man. They were mentored by him and largely emboldened by the sheer audacity of the wealth that paved his way to maximum power.

“Let those who still care to plead with these people to have mercy on Nigeria. No matter how long Tinubu spends, he will fail spectacularly and sink Nigeria, unless he can drastically reduce the insensitivity and the ongoing jamborees in his government… Sadly, he doesn’t seem inclined that way….”