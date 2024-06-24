Peter Obi Camp Commends Tinubu For Borehole Initiative

The camp of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has praised President Bola Tinubu for adopting the idea of drilling boreholes in rural areas.

Naija News reports that this commendation was issued in a statement by Dr. Tanko Yunusa on behalf of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), following Tinubu’s directive to construct 400 boreholes nationwide as a tribute to his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

Obi had previously urged affluent Nigerians to fund borehole projects to provide water for underserved communities.

The POMR statement expressed gratitude to Tinubu for responding to Obi’s call, highlighting that Obi had initiated similar projects in various Northern states, including Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kano, Zaria, Kebbi, Suleja in Niger State, and Sokoto, where access to water is particularly dire.

The statement partly read: “The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) extends its thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for heeding the appeal of our principal, Peter Obi, to affluent Nigerians to ensure the provision of boreholes across the country for the disadvantaged.

Obi began this initiative after observing the struggles many Nigerians face in accessing basic necessities like drinking water.”

During a special commemoration of his mother’s death in Abuja, Tinubu announced a nationwide project to construct 400 boreholes, continuing his late mother’s charitable legacy.

The POMR lauded this charitable act, noting it aligns with Obi’s commitment to aiding the impoverished.

The statement further advised that the President’s newfound charitable focus should influence broader government projects, which currently do not address the needs of the poor.

It criticized the prioritization of extravagant projects such as coastal highways, luxury residences, flyovers, and jets over essential services like clean water, education, and healthcare.

The POMR concluded that if Tinubu’s charitable spirit persists and is diversified, it could significantly reduce poverty in Nigeria.