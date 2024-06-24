Kano Emirate: Police Deploy Heavily Armed Operatives To Guard Emir Sanusi

The Kano State Police Command has deployed heavily armed operatives to guard and protect the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

This was made known on Monday by the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, in a chat with newsmen in the state.

The Police also chased away all non-state actors lingering around the palace, Naija News reports.

The move is part of efforts to secure lives and properties in the state even as the Emirate tussle lingers.

According to Gumel, additional security has also been provided to the Nasarawa Palace, where the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, is currently occupying.

The commissioner noted that the command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence of the people, following a recent upsurge in thug infighting that threatened the peace of the state.

“Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero,” he added.

Gumel appealed to the general public to support the police in the discharge of their duties, urging residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability of the ancient city.

Meanwhile, a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, has warned the Federal Government and security agencies against meddling in the Kano State emirate tussle.

Naija News reports that Yusuf, in an interview with ARISE TV, said the ongoing crisis is between ‘blood brothers’, and anyone who gets involved will be hurt.

Yusuf noted that the timing of the scuttle is suspect as it is a huge distraction from the real issues occurring around Nigeria, adding that many citizens of Kano are unconcerned about the issue and are not getting involved in violence.