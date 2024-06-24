Bandits Kill University Deputy VC In Sokoto

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Prof. Yusuf Saidu, has been killed by bandits.

Naija News reports that the management of the institution, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that Saidu was killed on his way to Kaduna from his Sokoto base.

The management described Saidu’s demise as a painful loss to the university and prayed to God to rest his soul.

The statement read, “The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

“He was attacked and killed by Bandits on his to Kaduna from Sokoto state. A man of integrity, religion, dedication, and courage.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin but this is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the Academia at large.”

In a related development, suspected bandits have abducted the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church in Damba, Gusau, Reverend Father Mikah Suleiman.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed that the priest was kidnapped at around 3 am on Saturday from his residence in the Damba area.

He mentioned that the incident was not immediately reported to the police. Nevertheless, the command has deployed a tactical squad to track down the kidnappers and ensure the priest’s safe return.

In a statement, the acting Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Very Reverend Father Nuhu Iliya, called on the Christian community to pray for the priest’s prompt and safe release.

