ASUU Convenes Town Hall Meeting Over FG’s Inaction On Report

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for a town hall meeting in Sokoto to address ongoing disputes with both the Federal and Sokoto State governments.

During a joint press conference held by the Usmanu Danfodiyo University and Sokoto State University branches, Professor Muhammad Almustapha emphasized the necessity of the meeting to inform parents about the current situation and to discuss potential solutions.

Professor Almustapha, who chairs the UDUS branch, expressed frustration that neither tier of government has resolved the issues that led to the union’s strike in 2022.

He highlighted the federal government’s failure to implement the Nimi Briggs committee report and to clear the backlog of earned academic allowances.

He also criticized the federal government for the “illegal dissolution of University Governing Councils.”

Furthermore, he urged the Sokoto State government to urgently implement a 25/35 percent salary increase for ASUU members and to address the N35,000 wage award for academic staff, as well as to complete the staff quarters at Sokoto State University.

The union called for better funding of universities to tackle problems like the shortage of lecture rooms and hostel accommodations.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the UNIMAID ASUU chapter, Dr. Abubakar Mshelia, informed Daily Trust in Maiduguri that ASUU remains committed to defending university autonomy and its members’ rights.

He alleged that the Tinubu administration had not upheld its commitments, leading the union to boost its public engagement to enlist the backing of students, parents, and guardians.

Mshelia pointed out the federal government’s deceptive practices, stating that despite the suspension of strikes based on promises, no action has been taken by the current administration to address ASUU’s demands.

He urged the public to pressure the government to act, stressing the importance of a unified response to the government’s inaction.

“Government, in its usual insincerity and deceptive ways of handling matters, has refused to formally meet with the union. So, we felt it is time for the students, parents, guardians, and public to be aware of the deceptive ways of this present administration and how it is handling matters affecting the universities,” Mshelia concluded.