‘We Don’t Know What Caused Christ Embassy Building Fire’ – Lagos Fire Service

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says it is yet to determine the cause of the fire which engulfed the headquarters of Christ Embassy Church on Sunday.

The Director of the Service, Margaret Adeseye, made this known on Sunday, noting that an investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Naija News recalls the headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, caught fire on Sunday morning.

Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to resolve the situation after the fire outbreak was reported to the Fire and Rescue Service at 07:27hrs, and firefighting units from Alausa and Ikeja fire stations were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene by 07:36hrs.

Giving an update later in the day, Adeseye confirmed that the fire has been brought under control while an investigation is currently ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“The church auditorium was found to be engulfed in flames. The fire is currently under control.

“In addition, an excavator is being used to pull down some parts of the building to ensure complete extinguishment and to prevent further structural collapse.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain its origin. No casualties have been reported at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement read.

She added that no life was lost in the inferno.

“This is to tell Lagosians to be calm, the fire outbreak at Christ Embassy headquarters in Ikeja is under control right now. As at the time of the voice note, no life involved,” she said.

