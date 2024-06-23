[Just In] VIDEO: Fire Engulfs Christ Embassy Headquarters In Lagos

The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, reportedly caught fire on Sunday morning.

Naija News reports that this information was disclosed in several videos of the incident that were posted on X.com on Sunday.

Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are also reported to be on the scene, working to resolve the situation.

Sharing a video from the location, Augustine tweeting as Chief_Augustin1 on social media, X.com wrote, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

Watch video below:

Fire Guts Twin Duplex In Lagos

In other news, a twin duplex at No. 16, Alhaji Jubril Str. Magodo Phase 11, a Lagos State suburb, was engulfed by fire last Friday.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement to Newsmen in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency responded swiftly to the incident area after a distress call was made via the state’s Toll-Free Emergency numbers, 767 and 112.

He said the fire service department extinguished the fire and ensured the safety of the occupants, with no injuries or fatalities recorded.

He added that thorough investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical surge from the air conditioner unit in one of the rooms in the main duplex.