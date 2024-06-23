‘Atiku’s Meeting With Buhari About 2027 Election’ – Source

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

Naija News learnt that the two held a closed-door meeting in the company of some associates, including the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, now a senator representing Sokoto South.

Details of the discussions between the two eminent citizens were not known yesterday, but an associate of the former vice president told Daily Trust that the visit is a strategic move by Atiku towards realising his 2027 presidential election.

An associate of Atiku, who was part of the Daura visit but asked not to be named, said the visit is beyond being a Sallah homage, and was “strategic”, as there were discussions on the last election and the next one.

The source said, “What I can tell you is that this is a strategic move. Without giving you too many details, I can tell you that they discussed current situations in the country, the economic realities, as well as the last election and the one coming in 2027. It’s not like they reached any resolution because you know it’s not like they are really close.

“Historically, this is the first time they will be meeting officially because you can’t consider their meeting during Yusuf’s wedding as a formal meeting. Oga was in the company of former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Adamawa State governor, Bindow Jibrilla, among others.”