‘You Will Do It For Eight Years’ – Igbokwe Tells Those Watching To See If Tinubu Will ‘Fall’ Again

A prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has asserted that some Nigerians are watching and following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wherever he goes to see if he will fall again as he did during the 2024 Democracy Day event in Abuja.

Igbokwe, who described the group of citizens as ‘monitoring spirits’ said they will watch in vain for eight years.

According to the APC chieftain, Tinubu is being closely monitored to know if he will fall again or make mistakes anywhere he goes or whether he will be warmly received anywhere he goes.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe noted this in a post via his official Facebook page, stressing that such monitoring will continue for eight years.

Igbokwe wrote: “Some people have turned to monitoring spirits. They follow PBAT anywhere he goes to see if he will make mistakes, if he will fall down or if he will be received very well in any country he goes to. This is witchcraft and they will do this for 8 years. Mark this.”

Recall that President Tinubu slipped during the Democracy Day celebration at Eagles Square on June 12.

However, the Nigerian leader while speaking about the incident during the Democracy Day dinner night at the Presidential Villa, said: “Early this morning, I had a swagger and it’s on the social media. They’re confused about whether I was doing bugger or babariga.

“But it is a day to celebrate democracy. Why doing ‘dobale’ on the day? I’m a traditional Yoruba boy. I did my dobale.”