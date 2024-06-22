Tinubu Is Behind My Administration’s Success In Benue – Gov. Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has attributed the success of his administration in the first year in office to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that clergyman-turn politician disclosed this on Friday during his thank-you tour to Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency.

Alia said every achievement recorded in the state was the handiwork of Tinubu, including the construction of roads, underpass, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, remodelling of the Assembly Complex, and State Secretariat.

According to him, Tinubu had given him unimaginable support and urged the people of the state to be patient with him as the President had “very good intentions for the citizenry.”

He also promised to renovate and upgrade the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi to international standard.

Gov. Alia further disclosed that from now on, payment of salaries and pensions would start from the 22nd of every month.

Meanwhile, Hyacinth Alia has denied reports of obtaining £25m loan from the European Investment Bank, EIB, to execute 500 kilometres of road projects across the state.

Naija News reports that Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir. Tersoo Kula, on Friday in Makurdi, said the reports are untrue, misleading and a figment of the imagination of the authors or rumour mongers and should be disregarded.

He said the Gov. Alia-led administration has not borrowed any money since assuming office on 29th May 2023 and has not seen any need to borrow any money from anywhere.

Kula added that if the need arises for a loan, Alia will follow every due process as one operating a very transparent government.

