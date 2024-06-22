ASUU Kicks Against Proliferation Of State Universities

Yobe State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) has expressed strong opposition to the expansion of state universities lacking sufficient funding for their operations.

In a press conference on Friday, the chairman of the university’s ASUU, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Karage, conveyed the union’s stance, emphasizing their grievances.

He highlighted the troubling state of public universities nationwide, pointing out the rise in the establishment of public universities by both federal and state authorities without genuine financial support for these institutions.

Karage said: “The situation of public universities in the country is disturbing. There has been an increase in the number of public universities created by federal and state governments with no sincere financial commitment to fund the universities.

“State universities in this zone such as Adamawa State University, Mubi; Taraba State University, Jalingo; and Yobe State University, Damaturu, have cases of gross under funding.”

“There is no genuine commitment of governments in funding. Close to two decades, the budgetary allocation to education is disappointing. For example, in 2024, only 6.39 per cent was allocated to education in the federal government budget and most of which were not released for implementation,” he added.

Other issues highlighted by Karage include the huge backlogs of unpaid salaries and allowances, the increase in school fees, and the failure of governments to implement various agreements reached with the union, among others.

“ASUU rejects any attempt to increase school fees without any corresponding inputs from government to adequately fund education. The working class and other masses cannot afford it for now.

“Similarly, we rejected the students’ loan scheme, which to us, is an IMF/World Bank ideology intended to cripple the future of our youths and bastardize our educational system. Instead of the loan, government should give students study grants just as ASUU gives scholarships to students across the nation,” Karage said.

The head of the ASUU branch emphasized that improving higher education is crucial for the well-being of Nigeria and its citizens.

