We Will Not Hesitate To Welcome You – APC Woos Shaibu After Suspension From PDP

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the expulsion of former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu as a sign of panic by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Shaibu was expelled from the party, alongside the PDP South-South Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, after declaring support for the APC ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

Reacting to the development, the APC stated that Shaibu was welcome to return to the party.

The party maintained that it would embrace Shaibu and others when they decide to join.

Speaking via a statement on Thursday, the opposition said, “The hurried suspension of Philip Shaibu, the immediate past deputy governor of Edo State, and Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama by the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the Peoples Democratic Party is a sign that the remnants of the PDP are in panic mode as the election draws nearer.

“The All Progressives Congress in Edo State is aware that both politicians are community builders that have contributed to the development of the state both in and out of government, and the party is proud of them, especially with the contributions they have made for the enthronement of good governance that Senator Monday Okpebholo will bring to bear as from November 12, this year.

“Our party, the APC will not hesitate to embrace Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama whenever both gentlemen decide to bid the sinking ship of PDP goodbye.”