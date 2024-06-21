Senator Kalu Is Crucial To Our Party’s Prominence In Abia – APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has hailed Abia-North Senator Orji Kalu as an invaluable member of the party.

Naija News reports that this recognition was given by the party’s leader in the state, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, on Thursday.

Ononogbu, who spoke during a gathering focused on bringing together various factions of the party at Camp Neya, Igbere, the residence of Senator Kalu, brought to light the significant role Kalu played in the party, stating that he is “crucial” to the party’s prominence in the state.

He mentioned that Kalu’s influence has been pivotal in keeping APC active in the region.

Dr Ononogbu shared how Kalu’s fatherly support led to him reconsidering his decision to step down from the position of party chairman in light of party misconduct, describing his residence as the stronghold of the party in Abia State.

To the assembled officials, Dr Ononogbu voiced his disappointment with the lack of consensus among members, which he believes led to the party’s defeat in the recent general elections.

Naija News reports that the meeting was attended by other local officials and ward heads of the party in Abia, including those who are supporters of the party’s candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial race, Ikechi Emenike.

In his response, Senator Kalu encouraged supporters of various factions to engage actively in party affairs.

He highlighted the need for unity among the party and called for cooperation between the OUK Movement and the Reality Organisation, urging everyone to work together with the party’s leadership, emphasizing that his affiliation is with the party, not any specific group.