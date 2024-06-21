Kwara Governor, Abdulrazaq Reshuffles Cabinet

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has implemented a minor reshuffle in the State Executive Council, according to an official statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

This reshuffling is part of efforts to optimize the administration’s performance and address the state’s developmental goals more effectively.

In the reshuffle, Mrs. Justina Afolashade, previously the Commissioner for Social Development, has been redeployed to head the Ministry of Women Affairs.

This switch sees Mrs. Bosede Buraimoh, who formerly managed the Ministry of Women Affairs, taking over the role of Commissioner for Social Development.

Additionally, a change was made in the Ministries of Youth Development and Environment. Mrs. Nafisat Buge, the outgoing Commissioner for Youth Development, will now lead the Ministry of Environment.

Conversely, Mr. Shehu Usman, who was in charge of the Ministry of Environment, has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Youth Development.

The statement from the Chief Press Secretary noted that these changes take immediate effect.

The reshuffle is aimed at revitalizing the affected departments and aligning them better with the state government’s strategic objectives in social development, women’s affairs, youth development, and environmental management.