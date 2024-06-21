Emirate Tussle: Sanusi, Bayero Lead Friday Prayers Despite Court Ruling, Move To Demolish Nasarawa Palace

The historical city of Kano witnessed an unusual scenario on Friday as both the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, conducted separate court sittings in their respective palaces.

This development follows a contentious period marked by legal battles and state government interventions in the traditional emirate structure of Kano State.

The Federal High Court, under Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, recently addressed the actions taken on May 23, 2024, by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, which included the deposition of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the demotion of several other emirs to district heads.

While the court declared these actions “null and void,” it did not dispute the legality of the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 passed by the Kano State House of Assembly, which also facilitated the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir.

In the wake of these rulings, heightened security measures were observed around the Nassarawa mini palace, where Sanusi held his congregation prayers and court sitting.

Simultaneously, the state government began showing signs of impending construction or renovation activities at the Government House, following orders to evict Bayero from the palace he occupies.

Roads adjacent to and behind the Nassarawa mini palace were restricted, with security personnel closely monitoring all movement.

The unique situation of having two reigning emirs has stirred various responses within the community and beyond, reflecting the deep historical and cultural significance of the emirate system in northern Nigeria.

Legal experts and community leaders continue to debate the potential outcomes and implications of the ongoing legal tussles and governmental decisions affecting traditional leadership structures.

