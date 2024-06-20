Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 20th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 20th June 2024.

The PUNCH: Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said 23 local government councils in the state will operate from alternative secretariats following Tuesday’s sealing of the councils by the police. The governor, who said this after swearing in the 23 local government caretaker committee chairmen on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said they could operate from anywhere.

Vanguard: As the nation awaits President Bola Tinubu’s executive bill on new minimum wage to the National Assembly, a host of states may need a bailout or retrench workers to be able to pay the N62,000 being proposed by the Federal Government and Organised Private Sector, OPS.

Advertisement

The Nation: The Police yesterday retained control of the 23 local government secretariats in Rivers State. It was to prevent a further escalation of violence that broke out on Tuesday over the tenure of chairmen and councillors. The caretaker chairmen appointed and inaugurated by Governor Siminalaiyi Fubara and protesting council helmsmen insisting on tenure extension were denied access to the offices.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: The Federal High Court in Kano will today deliver rulings in the suit seeking to determine the validity of the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024. The law was used by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to dethrone the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and also to reverse the creation of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.