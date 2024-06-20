BREAKING: Court ‘Postpones’ Ruling On Kano Emirate Tussle

A Federal High Court in Kano has postponed its judgement on the Council Repeal Law 2024 to 2 pm, Thursday.

Naija News reports that the court judgement was initially scheduled for 12 pm today but was moved before noon.

Recall that the incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had dethroned the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and also overturned the establishment of four emirates, Bichi, Rano Karaye, and Gaya, by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A newly passed state law was also used to reinstate the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was ousted by Ganduje in 2020, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Advertisement

However, a key figure in the history of the Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, contested the legality of the law and requested the court, through his lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare the law invalid.

The judge, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, upon receiving the motion on Friday last, adjourned the case to Thursday for consideration of the request.

The judge will also issue a decision on a request for a stay of proceedings made by A.G. Wakil, the lawyer for the State Attorney General and Kano State Government, who were also involved in the lawsuit against Danagundi.

Advertisement

This case is of significant interest as it will shape the future direction of the emirate dispute.

The Kano State command of the Nigeria Police Force has since admonished the public to remain peaceful and patriotic as the Court delivers its ruling.

In a statement issued earlier, the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, while warning against any attempt to incite violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the command will strictly enforce the ban on public protests, processions and unlawful gatherings imposed by the state government.

“Violators and their sponsors will face legal consequences. Adequate security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order.

“The public is urged to cooperate with the security forces and provide actionable information to preserve peace and detect deviants. Non-state actors, including vigilantes and hunters, are advised to refrain from participating in security operations under any guise,” he said.