Armed Men Kill One In Rivers Amid LGA Leadership Crisis

In a tragic development in Ula-Pata-Ahoada, Ahaoda Local Government Area of Rivers State, a young man identified as Endwell Awunze was reportedly killed by armed men suspected to be cultists.

The incident has heightened tensions in the state, already troubled by a crisis over local government area leadership.

Endwell Awunze, known for his role as a “whistleblower” against cultism and other violent activities in the Okporowo community of Ahoada East LGA, was targeted due to his outspoken stance.

According to local sources who spoke with Vanguard, Awunze had actively participated in protests against the tenure elongation of the local government chairman earlier that day.

Advertisement

The attack occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when Awunze, having left the protest site, boarded a motorcycle to return home.

Sources indicated that three gunmen ambushed him along the Ula-Pata road, opening fire and killing him instantly.

The motorcycle driver sustained gunshot injuries and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Advertisement

As of 7am on Wednesday, Awunze’s body was still reportedly at the scene of the crime.

The Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, a prominent human rights organization, has voiced its concerns regarding the ongoing political unrest in Rivers State and its detrimental impact on the safety and rights of residents.

The group emphasized the urgent need for authorities to address the violence and ensure accountability for those perpetrating such acts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Coordinator of the organization, Comrade Prince Wiro, in reaction to the incident said: “I am worried that cultists and other criminal elements may take advantage of the chaotic situation in the state to begin to perpetrate evil.I urge the Political gladiators in the state to carry out their activities within the confines of the law as we hear that some mischievous politicians are recruiting all manner of violent personality to achieve their aim.

“I equally call on the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state to double their effort to arrest security challenges that will arise as a result of the political crisis.”