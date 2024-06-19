Aiyedatiwa Makes New Appointments In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has confirmed the appointment of three special advisers and seven senior special assistants to his cabinet.

The latest appointments by the Ondo State government were confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The statement noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa approved the appointments in continuation of his efforts to enhance governance and service delivery to the people of the state.

“In continuation of efforts to enhance governance and service delivery to the people of the State, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of three new special advisers and seven senior special assistants,” the statement noted.

The newly appointed special advisers are Seun Osamaye (Women Affairs), Adeyemi Olayemi (Environment) and Dr Jibayo Adeyeye were appointed as SA on Legislative Matters and Special Duties.

Similarly, the new senior special assistants Olugbenga Atiba (security), Orioye Benedict (Youth Empowerment), Solomon Kevin, (Student Affairs), Esakumoh Kebi ( Women Affairs) and the trio of Bode Obanla, Olufemi Fadairo and Andrew Ogunsakin were appointed as Senior Special Assistants on Community Engagements.

In his remark, the governor congratulated the appointees and urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience and dedicate themselves to serving the people of the state.