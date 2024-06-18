Your Arguments Are Weak, Resign, Join APC – Edo PDP Fires Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized former deputy governor Philip Shaibu for his comments about the party’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Shaibu, a PDP member, had announced his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in the upcoming governorship election.

He justified his decision by stating that Okpebholo is a “homeboy” who understands the state’s challenges, whereas Ighodalo is an “outsider” and a product of godfatherism.

“I chose to follow the homeboy in the APC. The man they are parading in the PDP is an outsider and we have also agreed that no more godfatherism in Edo. The man the PDP is parading is the godson of Obaseki and there is no way a godson can be governor of Edo State again,” Shaibu had said

The PDP has responded by calling Shaibu’s reasons “baseless” and contradictory, as he remains a member of the party while working against its candidate.

The party’s Deputy Director General of Media, Rev. Olu Martin, urged Shaibu to resign from the PDP and join the APC if he truly supports their candidate.

Martin argued that Ighodalo’s candidacy is not defined by his upbringing in the state, and that Shaibu’s arguments are weak.

“Because the candidate didn’t grow up in Edo, doesn’t make him a stranger in his own state.

“I thought Shaibu would tell us that the candidate he wants to support has the capacity, intelligent, knack for excellence and smartnees, which are the hallmarks of a great leader,” Martin said in a voice note sent to journalists on Monday

Naija News reports that the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has the backing of Governor Godwin Obaseki, while Shaibu, who fell out with Obaseki, was impeached earlier this year.

The gubernatorial election is scheduled for September 21.