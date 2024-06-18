‘You Will Fall Like Candy In Kid’s Hand’- El-Rufai Tells Gov Sani

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has responded to Governor Uba Sani, over the ongoing probe of his administration.

Naija News reported that the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted El-Rufai and several of his aides for allegedly siphoning over N423 billion of the state’s resources from 2015 to 2023.

According to Daily Nigerian, El-Rufai, during a Sallah gathering with his associates, said he is unperturbed by the ongoing probe, stressing that Uba Sani’s administration may not succeed.

He also advised his associates to avoid engaging in a war of words with the governor’s aide, predicting that Sani would eventually fall off like candy in a kid’s hand after he is done prancing.

He said, “Support the governor and his cabinet members with prayers for them to do the right thing. Don’t feel hurt with what’s going on. When he is done prancing, he will fall off like candy in a kid’s hand.”

Fight Anybody Trying To Stop Probe Of El-Rufai’s Administration

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani, has claimed that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai neglected the Kaduna people for eight years and did not carry them along in the affairs of the state.

Sani said that the former governor boxed Southern Kaduna people into Boys’ quarters throughout his eight years of administration.

Speaking on the alleged ₦423 billion funds diverted by Rufai’s Administration, he enjoined the people to fight anybody kicking against the State House of Assembly Ad’hoc committee probing the matter.

He stated this at a Sallah dinner celebration with family and friends.

He asserted that the State House of Assembly Ad’hoc committee needs the support and prayers to remain focused and do a thorough job.

