Transfer: ‘Victor Osimhen Prefers Premier League Over PSG, Eyes Arsenal, Chelsea Move’

Prolific Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has his sights set on a move to the Premier League, expressing little interest in joining Paris Saint-Germain despite their advances.

The 25-year-old Napoli striker, a key player in the Serie A, is poised for a summer exit, with Arsenal and Chelsea leading the race for his signature.

According to recent reports from Italy, including Monday’s publication by Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen has dismissed the option of moving to PSG, where he was considered a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join Real Madrid.

Osimhen’s aspirations are firmly anchored in the Premier League, which he regards as his “dream destination.”

Advertisement

Despite signing a new contract with Napoli in December, which includes a hefty release clause set between €120 million and €130 million (£101 million), Osimhen is pushing for a transfer to England.

His remarkable performance in the 2022–23 season, where he clinched the Serie A Golden Boot and led Napoli’s title charge, has only heightened interest from top English clubs.

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, known for his stringent negotiation tactics, remains firm on the release clause.

Advertisement

This stance could make the transfer negotiations challenging, particularly for Arsenal and Chelsea, who are believed to be contemplating an offer exceeding £100 million to secure Osimhen’s services.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal might be reconsidering their interest due to the high transfer fee involved.