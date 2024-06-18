Rotational Presidency Not Priority Now – Obi-Datti

The Spokesperson of the Peter Obi/Datti Baba-Ahmed Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday, said reforming the electoral process is much more needed now than the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency, to deepen democracy.

The former National Chairman of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said reforming the electoral process would guarantee the emergence of credible leaders across all levels of government.

According to him, deepening democracy to guarantee the emergence of credible leaders should be one of the key things to consider in the ongoing process of amending the Constitution.

He said, “These (single tenure of six years and rotational presidency) are things that will be decided by the Nigerian people when the time comes.

“They are not things that should be on the front burner of discussions at the moment now.

“This is because what we need actually at the moment is for us to have an electoral reform that would dovetail into credible elections.

“Once we have that, we shall be talking about tenure of office.”

He said that the National Assembly should not focus on tenure of office but on deepening the electoral process to promote democracy.

“Let us reform the electoral system to l make it clean and clear so that we can have credible elections,” he said.

