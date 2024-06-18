Lionel Messi Identifies One Player That Made Him ‘Most Angry’

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi has revealed that Spanish football legend, Sergio Ramos is the player that made him the “most angry”.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos faced each other for over ten years when the former was playing for FC Barcelona and the latter was playing for Real Madrid.

One of the fiercest moments between Messi and Ramos happened in 2017 when the Real Madrid legend was sent off for a wild, two-footed, studs-up lunge at the Argentine at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game ended 3-2 in Barcelona’s favour, with Messi raising his shirt to the stands after scoring a last-minute winner.

Despite how hard Ramos was on Messi as one of the most fierce centre-backs in the world, the Argentina international enjoyed more dominance over the Spaniard. Recall that during their peak years, Messi won 8 La Liga titles over Ramos’ two league titles.

Interestingly, their fierce rivalry ended in 2021 when they both became teammates at Paris Saint Germain, an experiment that proved that their years of battle were strictly on the pitch and not off it.

“We had many clashes with Sergio Ramos: how many times did I argue…He is the player who made me feel the most angry”, Lionel Messi said on Dispuestosatodo, his nephew’s YouTube channel.

“Then we were team-mates, but we always clashed in the Clasico: they were intense matches.”

Note that Messi is currently playing for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, while Ramos just ended his contract with his boyhood club, Sevilla.