‘He’s A Security Threat To Kano’ – Kano APC Calls For Kwankwaso’s Arrest Over Boko Haram Recruitment Comment

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate arrest of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a press release on Tuesday, the chairman of the APC in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, described the leader of the ‘Kwankwasiya movement’ as a security threat to Kano.

Abbas accused the former Governor of making careless accusations towards the Federal Government.

The APC chieftain said when arrested, Kwankwaso should be made to list out those he claimed were recruitment terrorists.

Naija News reports that during the inauguration event for the development of 85 kilometres of the rural road at Madobi, his native place, Kwankwaso accused the APC-led federal government of trying to disturb the harmony in Kano.

However, Abbas declared that no intimidation tactics from Kwankwaso could deter the federal government.

He said: “The embattled NNPP chieftain who is visibly disturbed by the dismal performance of his protege in the last one year and frustratingly longing for control of Kano politics, should be arrested by security agents to tell who are those recruiting the Boko Haram terrorists.”

“We want to call on security agents in the strongest terms to arrest this man so that he reveals the identity of those he referred to as enemies of the state working for the federal government to recruit Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents.”

Abbas stressed that Kwankwaso’s comments were a pointer to a sinister motive by the NNPP chieftain and his cohorts to unleash trouble in Kano.

He said: “Kwankwaso has for long been a security threat to Kano and the nation in view of his antecedents. He runs a cult-like movement in which he has been widely accused of recruiting youth, mostly school dropouts, to unleash terror on the people in the state.”

Abbas asserted that during and after the 2023 election, numerous young people were trained and given the power to intimidate the public in Kano by physically assaulting them, damaging the properties of their perceived rivals, and stealing their mobile phones.

The APC chieftain alleged that throughout the extensive court case over the governorship election, Kwankwaso and his followers intimidated the judges.

Abbas further alleged that following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir, hundreds of individuals armed with weapons have been gathered and placed at the Emir’s Palace, where they openly sell illegal drugs, endangering the safety of the people living nearby.